Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.9 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

EFRTF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.