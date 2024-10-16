Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 192.9 days.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
EFRTF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
