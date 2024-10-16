NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.57. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 742,778 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

