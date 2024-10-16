Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Netlist Trading Down 3.3 %

Netlist stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $264.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Netlist has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 356.11% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. Research analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.