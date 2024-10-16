Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

NFLX traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $705.98. 2,929,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $688.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $736.00. The company has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.