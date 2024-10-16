Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $43,267.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,770. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $29,979.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,325,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,658.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $43,267.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,356,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,770. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,212,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,063,972 over the last 90 days. 31.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 192,635 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Nerdy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRDY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $182.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.67. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

