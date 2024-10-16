Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %

KMX stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.