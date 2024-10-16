nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 3,885 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $19,355.00.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. 3,368,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in shares of nCino by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,529 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,663,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
