nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Gregory Orenstein Sells 3,885 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $136,169.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,064.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Gregory Orenstein sold 448 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $15,680.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $19,355.00.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. 3,368,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP grew its stake in shares of nCino by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,529 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,663,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

