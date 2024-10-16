NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

