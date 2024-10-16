NBC Securities Inc. Sells 9,035 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.74% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICS. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 614.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $750,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.