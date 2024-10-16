NBC Securities Inc. Sells 14,871 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.