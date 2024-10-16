NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

