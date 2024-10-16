NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,007.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $905.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.68. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $1,016.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

