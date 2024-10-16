NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,178.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,190.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,076.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.