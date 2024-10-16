NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

