NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $107.05.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

