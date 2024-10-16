NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,136,000 after buying an additional 130,341 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,730 shares of company stock worth $5,044,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $287.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

