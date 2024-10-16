NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,100.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,006.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,175.75.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

