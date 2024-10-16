NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,499,000 after acquiring an additional 479,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $177.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

