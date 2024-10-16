NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 449,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

