Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,202.15

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $44,202.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00066933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006622 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,956.44 or 0.39961635 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.