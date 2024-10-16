Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Sells $23,634.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $23,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,163 shares in the company, valued at $973,760.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $17,056.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NATR opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NATR. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

