Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $40,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,556.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $17,056.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $23,634.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATR. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 518,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 88,433 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

