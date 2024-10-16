Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,266,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,490 shares.The stock last traded at $17.66 and had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.