MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 62,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 142,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

