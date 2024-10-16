MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 62,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 142,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
