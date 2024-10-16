Myriad Genetics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myriad Genetics in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Myriad Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,797.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,072,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,417,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after buying an additional 124,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

