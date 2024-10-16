Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 535,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

