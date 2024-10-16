Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$27,675.20 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.58 per share, with a total value of C$136,132.48.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 0.2 %

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.66. 7,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$363.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

