Morguard North American to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Morguard North American Stock Performance

Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.76 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Morguard North American to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

