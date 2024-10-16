Morgan Stanley Raises Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $15.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

