MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) vs. Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Financial Contrast

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Veru are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Veru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Veru 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $80.45, suggesting a potential upside of 63.79%. Veru has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.13%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -10.61% -10.36% Veru -376.38% -115.99% -66.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and Veru”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.01 million ($0.75) -65.49 Veru $14.09 million 9.46 -$93.15 million ($0.34) -2.68

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats Veru on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company’s development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

