MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEUFree Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858,030 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,697,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 515,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,399 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

