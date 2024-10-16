MN Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

