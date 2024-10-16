MN Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

