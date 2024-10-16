MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,772 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32,551.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,066,000 after buying an additional 1,045,230 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 977,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,766,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 278,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 150,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.