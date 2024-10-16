Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Holdings Cut by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $941,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 662,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 125,467 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $943,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.