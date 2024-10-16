Mina (MINA) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Mina has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $659.72 million and approximately $38.99 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,191,986,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,814,214 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,191,793,009.8400393 with 1,169,419,015.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57233767 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $46,179,969.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.