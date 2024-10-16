Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $673.37 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $673.37 million and $22.02 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,192,218,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,207,141 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,191,995,942.8400393 with 1,169,834,987.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56467299 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $37,570,891.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

