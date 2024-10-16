Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares trading hands.
Millennial Lithium Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a current ratio of 38.93.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
