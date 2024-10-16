MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.62 and last traded at $194.65. Approximately 4,514,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,343,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

