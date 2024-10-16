MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 174,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 161,978 shares.The stock last traded at $51.58 and had previously closed at $51.08.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

