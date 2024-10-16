MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.62. MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 1,378 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
