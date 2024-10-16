Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

