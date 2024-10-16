MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

