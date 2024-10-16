McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 68,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,178. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

