McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,797,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,060,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

