McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.43. 30,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,681. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

