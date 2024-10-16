McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after buying an additional 1,564,169 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after buying an additional 520,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $87,173,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.02. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $328.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

