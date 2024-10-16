McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,260. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $461.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.50.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

