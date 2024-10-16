McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $64.83 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $64,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. 822,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

