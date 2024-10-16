McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,711,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

